Kansas City’s American Jazz Museum opening exhibit inspired by Disney, Pixar’s ‘Soul’

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” (Photo by Kent Phillips via Disney Pixar)

Kansas City’s American Jazz Museum is ready to jam with The Walt Disney Co.

The 18th & Vine Jazz District attraction will open a new exhibit Friday called “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure.” The regional jazz exhibit, which debuted in February inside Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will run through April 24 in Kansas City.

Based on the animated Disney and Pixar movie “Soul,” the display includes artifacts curated by the American Jazz Museum, including Samuel “Baby” Lovett’s bongos and a signed photo of Louis Armstrong and his dog.

“Coupling the magic of Disney with the artistry of Kansas City jazz has been a great honor,” Rashida Phillips, executive director of the American Jazz Museum, said in a Thursday release.

“We’ve got a rich legacy within the narrative of this music, and by opening this experience to American Jazz Museum visitors and Disney fans, the legacy continues to grow.”

The exhibit also includes maquettes of characters Joe Gardner and Dorothea Williams as well as virtual experiences available through the Play Disney Parks app. Maquettes are three-dimensional character models, which are used by animators to help with their work.