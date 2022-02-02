KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a snow day for thousands of kids across the Kansas City metro. That means many are building snowmen or headed out to a favorite sledding site to fly down some hills.

This is a list of some of the best sledding spots in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 viewers.

MISSOURI LOCATIONS

BLUE SPRINGS

Keystone Park 2214 SW Keystone Dr.



EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

Sunnyside Park Near Dunbar and Beverly Ave.



CARROLLTON

Walnut Hills Walnut Drive at West Benton Street



HARRISONVILLE

Lords Park 210 S. Oakland St.



INDEPENDENCE

McCoy Park 24 Highway and North Delaware Street



KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Blue Valley Park 23rd Street and Topping Avenue

Brookside East 57th and Oak streets

Concourse Park 200 Benton Blvd.

Kessler Park Chestnut Trafficway

Lakeview Middle School 6720 NW 64th St.

Maple Park Middle School 5300 N. Bennington Ave.

Sheffield Park 6900 E. 12th St.

Waterworks Park North Oak Trafficway and Waterworks Park Drive



LIBERTY

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church 1600 N. State Rt. 291



PLATTE CITY

Platte City Community Center 308 Zed Martin St.



KANSAS LOCATIONS

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

City Park 2601 Park Dr.

Pearson Park 1800 S. 55th St.

St. Margaret’s Park 230 S. Seventh St.

Wyandotte Lake North 91st Street and Leavenworth Road.



OVERLAND PARK

Cleveland Chiropractic College 10850 Lowell Ave.

Meadowbrook Park West 91st Street and Nall Avenue



SHAWNEE

Quivira Glen Park 13388 W. 51st St.

Stump Park 4751 Woodland Dr.



SPRING HILL

West 199th Street and South Woodland Road

Do you have a public spot that didn’t make the list? Share it with us on the FOX4 Facebook page.