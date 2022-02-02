KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a snow day for thousands of kids across the Kansas City metro. That means many are building snowmen or headed out to a favorite sledding site to fly down some hills.

This is a list of some of the best sledding spots in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 viewers.

MISSOURI LOCATIONS

BLUE SPRINGS

  • Keystone Park
    • 2214 SW Keystone Dr.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

  • Sunnyside Park
    • Near Dunbar and Beverly Ave.

CARROLLTON

  • Walnut Hills
    • Walnut Drive at West Benton Street

HARRISONVILLE

  • Lords Park
    • 210 S. Oakland St.

INDEPENDENCE

  • McCoy Park
    • 24 Highway and North Delaware Street

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

  • Blue Valley Park
    • 23rd Street and Topping Avenue
  • Brookside
    • East 57th and Oak streets
  • Concourse Park
    • 200 Benton Blvd.
  • Kessler Park
    • Chestnut Trafficway
  • Lakeview Middle School
    • 6720 NW 64th St.
  • Maple Park Middle School
    • 5300 N. Bennington Ave.
  • Sheffield Park
    • 6900 E. 12th St.
  • Waterworks Park
    • North Oak Trafficway and Waterworks Park Drive

LIBERTY

  • Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
    • 1600 N. State Rt. 291

PLATTE CITY

  • Platte City Community Center
    • 308 Zed Martin St.

KANSAS LOCATIONS

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

  • City Park
    • 2601 Park Dr.
  • Pearson Park
    • 1800 S. 55th St.
  • St. Margaret’s Park
    • 230 S. Seventh St.
  • Wyandotte Lake
    • North 91st Street and Leavenworth Road.

OVERLAND PARK

  • Cleveland Chiropractic College
    • 10850 Lowell Ave.
  • Meadowbrook Park
    • West 91st Street and Nall Avenue

SHAWNEE

  • Quivira Glen Park
    • 13388 W. 51st St.
  • Stump Park
    • 4751 Woodland Dr.

SPRING HILL

  • West 199th Street and South Woodland Road

Do you have a public spot that didn’t make the list? Share it with us on the FOX4 Facebook page.