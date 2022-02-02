KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a snow day for thousands of kids across the Kansas City metro. That means many are building snowmen or headed out to a favorite sledding site to fly down some hills.
This is a list of some of the best sledding spots in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 viewers.
MISSOURI LOCATIONS
BLUE SPRINGS
- Keystone Park
- 2214 SW Keystone Dr.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS
- Sunnyside Park
- Near Dunbar and Beverly Ave.
CARROLLTON
- Walnut Hills
- Walnut Drive at West Benton Street
HARRISONVILLE
- Lords Park
- 210 S. Oakland St.
INDEPENDENCE
- McCoy Park
- 24 Highway and North Delaware Street
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI
- Blue Valley Park
- 23rd Street and Topping Avenue
- Brookside
- East 57th and Oak streets
- Concourse Park
- 200 Benton Blvd.
- Kessler Park
- Chestnut Trafficway
- Lakeview Middle School
- 6720 NW 64th St.
- Maple Park Middle School
- 5300 N. Bennington Ave.
- Sheffield Park
- 6900 E. 12th St.
- Waterworks Park
- North Oak Trafficway and Waterworks Park Drive
LIBERTY
- Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
- 1600 N. State Rt. 291
PLATTE CITY
- Platte City Community Center
- 308 Zed Martin St.
KANSAS LOCATIONS
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS
- City Park
- 2601 Park Dr.
- Pearson Park
- 1800 S. 55th St.
- St. Margaret’s Park
- 230 S. Seventh St.
- Wyandotte Lake
- North 91st Street and Leavenworth Road.
OVERLAND PARK
- Cleveland Chiropractic College
- 10850 Lowell Ave.
- Meadowbrook Park
- West 91st Street and Nall Avenue
SHAWNEE
- Quivira Glen Park
- 13388 W. 51st St.
- Stump Park
- 4751 Woodland Dr.
SPRING HILL
- West 199th Street and South Woodland Road
