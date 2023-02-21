KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia returns for an eighth year of music, food, and fun, bringing dozens of artists to Kansas City this summer.
Boulevardia released the festival lineup Tuesday morning. Headliners include Jason Isbell, Surfaces, The War and Treaty, Grandson, K. Flay, and Big Freedia.
The festival will be held at Crown Center Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
Tickets are now on sale at Boulevardia.com/tickets. Organizers warn ticket prices will increase leading up to the festival.
All artists are listed below in alphabetical order. Exact times for each artists or group will be announced at a later date.
Friday, June 16
- ANJ
- Assjamz (JONISTHENEWBLK + Boatss)
- Back Alley Brass Band
- Caley Rose
- Cimafunk
- Dirty Jackie
- DJ Baby Boi
- DJ Diehard
- DJ Ice Cole
- DJ Joe
- DJ MADDS
- Friendly Thieves
- Glass Bandit
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Kat King
- Katy Guillen and the Drive
- Malek Azrael and The Vibez
- Post Sex Nachos
- Six Percent
- Steddy P
- The Beths
- The Freedom Affair
- The War and Treaty
- Trevor Turla
Saturday, June 17
- Atlantic Express
- Big Freedia
- Cortez Vaughn & Worship Culture
- DJ Aimez
- DJ EJ
- DJ On10
- DJ NE$$
- DJ Skittlez
- DJ TEE LECHE
- Drag Show Hosted by Daisy Bucket
- FK Menace
- Flare Tha Rebel
- Found A Job
- Grand Marquis
- Grandson
- Hembree
- Jack Kays
- Jass and the Boys
- Julia Haile
- Just Angel and The Wades
- K.Flay
- LYXE
- Me Like Bees
- Peter Schlamb and the Electric Tinks
- PmBata
- Quite Frankly the Band
- Ryan & Ryan
- Say That Again
- Sonic Love Collective
- SPLATT
- Surfaces
- The Grisly Hand
- The Royal Chief
- The Salvation Choir
- Zion Isaiah
Local restaurants and breweries will also be involved with Boulevardia. Additional details will be released in the future.