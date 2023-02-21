KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia returns for an eighth year of music, food, and fun, bringing dozens of artists to Kansas City this summer.

Boulevardia released the festival lineup Tuesday morning. Headliners include Jason Isbell, Surfaces, The War and Treaty, Grandson, K. Flay, and Big Freedia.

The festival will be held at Crown Center Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

Tickets are now on sale at Boulevardia.com/tickets. Organizers warn ticket prices will increase leading up to the festival.

All artists are listed below in alphabetical order. Exact times for each artists or group will be announced at a later date.

Friday, June 16

ANJ

Assjamz (JONISTHENEWBLK + Boatss)

Back Alley Brass Band

Caley Rose

Cimafunk

Dirty Jackie

DJ Baby Boi

DJ Diehard

DJ Ice Cole

DJ Joe

DJ MADDS

Friendly Thieves

Glass Bandit

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra

Kat King

Katy Guillen and the Drive

Malek Azrael and The Vibez

Post Sex Nachos

Six Percent

Steddy P

The Beths

The Freedom Affair

The War and Treaty

Trevor Turla

Saturday, June 17

Atlantic Express

Big Freedia

Cortez Vaughn & Worship Culture

DJ Aimez

DJ EJ

DJ On10

DJ NE$$

DJ Skittlez

DJ TEE LECHE

Drag Show Hosted by Daisy Bucket

FK Menace

Flare Tha Rebel

Found A Job

Grand Marquis

Grandson

Hembree

Jack Kays

Jass and the Boys

Julia Haile

Just Angel and The Wades

K.Flay

LYXE

Me Like Bees

Peter Schlamb and the Electric Tinks

PmBata

Quite Frankly the Band

Ryan & Ryan

Say That Again

Sonic Love Collective

SPLATT

Surfaces

The Grisly Hand

The Royal Chief

The Salvation Choir

Zion Isaiah

Local restaurants and breweries will also be involved with Boulevardia. Additional details will be released in the future.