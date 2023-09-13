KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s popular haunted houses are just a few days from opening for another spooky season.

Every year, thousands of thrill seekers walk through the haunted houses in Kansas City’s West Bottoms looking for a scare. One was even recently listed among the best in the country.

The Beast, Edge of Hell and Macabre Cinema are all set to open Sept. 22, but there’s plenty more information to know about the attractions:

Edge of Hell

The popular Edge of Hell is open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 22 through Nov. 11, as well as some extra dates: Oct. 19, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The haunted house opens at 7:30 p.m., except on Saturdays in October when it will open at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said the closing time will vary based on when crowds thin.

If you’re trying to catch all three haunted houses in one night, organizers recommend starting with Edge of Hell since it can get particularly busy.

The Beast

The Beast will be open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 22 through Nov. 11, as well as some extra dates: Oct. 19, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

It will open at 7:30 p.m., except on Saturdays in October when it will open at 6:30 p.m. Closing time is dependent on when crowds die down.

Macabre Cinema

Macabre Cinema is open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31, plus some additional nights in October: Oct. 19, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The haunted house opens at 8 p.m., except on Saturdays in October when it will open at 7 p.m. As for closing time, Macabre Cinema shuts down when the crowds are gone.

This haunt is open three fewer weeks and has shorter hours than the other two, so guests are advised to plan accordingly.

Tickets

Single tickets for one haunt start at $35, and there are discounts available when you purchase a combo ticket for two or all three houses.

VIP tickets are also available for an extra charge so you can skip the line at the door.

Buy tickets online here.