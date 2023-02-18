The “Field of Dreams” inside the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the country’s best places to celebrate Black History Month is in Kansas City, according to a digital travel magazine.

Trips To Discover describes itself as a platform working to inspire people to travel more.

The company named Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as one of “The 14 Best U.S. Attractions to Celebrate Black History Month.”

The article credits the attraction for being full of artifacts, photographs, and exhibits to help visitors learn more about the Negro Leagues and its impact on baseball and culture.

The museum is also a stop along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Other historic sites on the list include the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss., the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., and Martin Luther King National Historical Park in Atlanta.

The full list can be found at Trips to Discover.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has won a number of awards since it was founded in 1990, including the Gold American Award for Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday. Admission is $10 a person.