KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experience a Christmas classic with a 21st Centenary twist.

You can now actually immerse yourself in the Nutcracker, thanks to Lighthouse Artspace in Zona Rosa. It’s the same venue that also hosted Immersive King Tut and Immersive Van Gogh earlier this year.

According to Lighthouse Artspace, artists from around the world collaborated on the unique 35-minute version of the 300-year-old story.

The process utilized a mix of live actors, dancers, and animators to tell the tale in a new way, but still hear the classic music throughout the experience.

Creators hope Kansas City-area families will add Immersive Nutcracker to other holiday traditions.

“Little kids can start their journey to the Nutcracker and to the music in the ballet, it’s our nutcracker because they can see the dance, they can see the story, and it’s much more friendly for them,” Vahan Marimosyan, Creator of Immersive Nutcracker, said.

Immersive Nutcracker runs through the end of the year. Tickets are $30 and available online at Immersive-Nutcracker.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.