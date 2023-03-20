KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre announced new concerts coming to Kansas City later this year.

The three concerts are added to Starlight’s already extensive list of events taking place at the theatre between May and September.

The entire summer schedule can be found at kcstarlight.com.

Steve Miller Band

The Steve Miller Band will stop at Starlight Theatre this spring, with Cheap Trick opening for the legendary band. Gates for the show open at 6:30 p.m. The music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 24 at 12 p.m.

The public can buy tickets at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827.

The Black Keys

American rock duo The Black Keys announced their “Dropout Boogie Tour” is coming to Starlight.

The Black Keys will take the stage on Friday, August 25, 2023. The show will

begin at 8:00 p.m., and gates will open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

3 Doors Down

The group, 3 Doors Down, will bring its “Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour” to Starlight Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

You can also catch 3 Doors Down at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 12.