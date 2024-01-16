KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two iconic singer-songwriters are teaming up for a concert under the stars in Kansas City.

For one of them, it will also be a homecoming of sorts.

Rock icon and Leavenworth, Kansas, native Melissa Etheridge and folk/country singer Jewel are going on tour this summer and fall.

They’re stopping at Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre on July 31.

Tickets go on sale via presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and then go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through Starlight’s website.

Despite becoming an Grammy Award-winning star, Etheridge hasn’t forgotten her hometown and the Kansas City area.

Last year, Leavenworth leaders presented her with a community service award and a key to the city.

Etheridge has donated to the community over the years, including the organ she donated to the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum, according to the city.

The rocker is also a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, singing the national anthem before a few games and even writing songs like “Chocolate Cake” in tribute to coach Andy Reid and the team.

Grammy winner Jewel is known for hits like “You Were Meant for Me” and “Who Will Save Your Soul,” but tour organizers said fans can also expect to hear songs from her recent 2022 album “Freewheelin’ Woman.”