SALINA, Kan. — KANSAS is asking its Kansas fans to “Hold On” as it announces two new performances in the Sunflower State, plus a few in Missouri.

KANSAS will be performing live in Salina for two performances on March 22 and 23 next year. Both will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

The 70’s rock band is also coming to Springfield and St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8 and 9, respectively. The Springfield show will be held at Gillioz Theatre, and the St. Joe concert will be at Missouri Theater.

Tickets for the shows start at $59 with VIP packages available, according to the band’s website. Tickets are already on sale now.

Fans of the Topeka-born rock band were left disappointed when it left the Sunflower State out of its 50th Anniversary Tour announcement in February. With the closest performances set in Missouri at the time, it appeared KANSAS fans would have to leave the state to see the band.

KANSAS released its debut album in 1974, according to the band’s website. Since then, KANSAS has released eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, a platinum live album and two one million-selling gold singles.

The band has appeared on Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the 70’s and 80’s while hits like “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust In the Wind” remain trending songs.

The band currently consists of Phil Ehart, Billy Greer, Tom Brislin, Ronnie Platt, Joe Deninzon and Richard Williams. David Ragsdale announced his departure from the band earlier this year.