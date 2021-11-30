Kansas woman’s twist on Governor’s Mansion is seriously sweet

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Lansing woman used her creativity to finish her dream house just in time for the holidays.

Johanna Rosson’s house isn’t one that most would dream of, or ever dream of designing. Instead of choosing fixtures and finishing touches, Rosson’s design captivated her in the kitchen where she spent weeks creating a gingerbread replica of Cedar Crest.

If you’re in Topeka, stop by the Statehouse and see this incredible gingerbread replica of Cedar Crest on display, made by Lansing resident and artist Johanna Rosson. Thank you for sharing your talents with Kansas, Johanna! pic.twitter.com/imNTm001cB — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 30, 2021

The actual Governor’s Mansion was built in 1928 on a 244-acre estate. Rosson’s version ended up being about 4-feet by 2-feet because she had to transport it to Topeka in her car.

The gingerbread version is so big that it barely fit in the vehicle. She said she couldn’t add the weathervane to the top of the house until it was moved into place at the Capitol.

Rosson said it took 40 pounds of flour, 32 pounds of butter and countless candy creations to make the house.

She said she used root beer candy sticks as downspouts for the side of the mansion, and if you look closely, you’ll notice that the replica is decorated with wreaths and lights for the holidays. Everything is held together by edible ingredients.

The lights are the only things used to create the house that aren’t edible. That’s right, this gingerbread creation is wired! On Rosson’s Facebook page she walks followers through the process of using multiple strings of lights. Each string is on a different timer so the lights will always be on when the Capitol is open for business.

And you can’t have the perfect holiday setting without a little snow, which Rosson made sure she added to the roof.

The gingerbread house will be on display through Dec. 29, at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka.