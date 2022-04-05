KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet will continue a holiday tradition in Washington, D.C. later this year.

The Ballet will present it’s version of The Nutcracker during a holiday presentation. Performances are scheduled from Nov. 23-27 and tickets are now on sale.

The ballet will also provide an insider’s look as they prepare onstage for performance. The open rehearsal for the Kansas City Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The company’s production of The Nutcracker is choreographed by Artistic Director Devon Carney.

