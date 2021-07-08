KC Crew: How to get involved in upcoming golf tournament, fall leagues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to relive your athletic glory days? How about just getting active with your friends while enjoying a cold drink? Chances are, there’s a KC Crew opportunity for you.

Kansas City is home to an impressive recreational sports organization that manages dozens of sports for various skill levels all throughout the year. Whether its corn hole, sand volleyball, softball, basketball, or even virtual reality or karaoke, there is a chance to compete for everyone.

This Saturday, July 10, KC Crew is hosting the Par 3 One Club Challenge at Heart of America Golf Tournament. Teams of four will use four clubs to compete in a scramble par 3 course. Golfers will play nine holes and enjoy a happy hour with food and drinks from 4 Hands Brewery and Lion’s Choice.

Registration is still available for any golfers prone to procrastination. Here’s where to find the Par 3 One Club Challenge signup.

But wait, there’s more. Signups for fall leagues open on Friday, July 9, and early bird registration ends today. Games start the week of August 22nd and play every week for six weeks. Anyone who wants to participate can browse a dozen different activities.

Those looking to sign up can find the dates and times on the KC Crew leagues page. Don’t want the commitment or have enough people for a team? Sign up as a sub, or check out the Pickups KC page, where one-off games are available.