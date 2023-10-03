KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spooky season has arrived, and the Kansas City Power & Light District is ready to celebrate with a new pop-up bar.

Ghoulish SpookEasy at KC Live! opens to the public Thursday inside the former Leinenkugel’s bar. It will be open every Thursday through Saturday in October from 4 p.m. to close.

The Ghoulish SpookEasy has specialty cocktails, including three offerings from Tom’s Town — including a Poison Apple, Cloven Hoof and Great Pumpkin — on top of a full-service bar.

There will be special theme nights every Saturday in October with costume contests.

Reservations are not required; seating will be first come, first served.