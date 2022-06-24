KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s 4th of July Festival will not take place along the Missouri River, as in years past.

For the first time in 19 years, KC Riverfest will take place at the Liberty Memorial.

Organizers said they worked to bring people to the riverfront and Berkley Riverfront Park. Now that there are more people, businesses, and development in the area, there is less room for the festival.

The event will merge with the Stars and Stripes event that’s already planned.

“We’re overly excited to merge KC RiverFest into the Stars and Stripes Picnic with Liberty Memorial. It’s a win for our organization, it’s a win for the City of Kansas City, and we are hopeful it’s a bigger win for all attendees near and far who attend,” Stefan White, Friend’s of the River KC, said.

White said the new location provides more parking for visitors and others will be able to ride the streetcar to the event over the holiday weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, July 2. Museum and Memorial Grounds will open at 3 p.m.

The event will include entertainment starting around 4 p.m. with Casi Joy headlining the celebration. Kansas City’s largest fireworks show will begin around 9:40 p.m.

