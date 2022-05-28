KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and the city is ready to celebrate.

In anticipation of large crowds downtown and around Union Station, the KC Streetcar extended its hours of operation for the long weekend.

The hours of operation for the weekend are as follows:

Saturday, May 28 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, May 29 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monday, May 30 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.



As of April 19, 2022, face masks are no longer required when riding the streetcar, but face masks and hand sanitizer is still available on board all streetcars, if you’d like to use them.

Ride the streetcar to Union Station for Celebration at the Station on Sunday, May 29, use it to explore and follow some of the Parade of Hearts along the route, or simply spend time in one of your favorite neighborhoods.

