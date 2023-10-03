KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re a Kansas City musician looking for a holiday gig, the KC Streetcar might have a rail for you.

The streetcar is looking for local musicians to entertain riders for the holiday season during its Holiday Jam.

Performances on the streetcar are expected during weekday evenings and on weekends. A schedule for performance times will be set in November. Performances will start Nov. 25 and go until Dec. 20.

If you’re selected, you’ll engage with riders on the streetcar and at streetcar stops. Musicians will receive $300 for a 90-minute performance.

Musicians must be able to perform acoustic-style while on board the streetcar or provide a small amplification system that is battery-powered. If performing at a streetcar stop, musicians must be able to provide their own sound system.

Applications are due Oct. 25 by midnight. Apply to be a musician for Holiday Jam here.