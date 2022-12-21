KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The frigid forecast has the Kansas City Zoo changing its schedule.

The Zoo will be closed all day Thursday, Dec, 22. The attraction says it made the decision to ensure its animals, staff, and guests warm and safe.

GloWild will also be closed Thursday. Anyone with tickets can call 816-595-1234 to reschedule reservations.

The Zoo will also close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas.

While many of the animals at the zoo don’t like the extreme chill, there are a few species that are natively from cold areas.

“Some animals’ bodies are simply made for dealing with colder weather in a variety of ways. Polar bears can survive temperatures that are well below zero in their harsh Arctic habitats. Body fat helps to insulate them against the cold as do their hollow hair. Though found across the globe in high elevations, red pandas have thick coats that help them survive the deep cold of the Himalayas. Our king, gentoo, chinstrap and macaroni penguins do prefer a colder environment as they are native to Antarctica and sub-Antarctic islands. Their tiny feathers work on land, and in the water, help insulate their bodies from the cold,” Sean Putney, Executive Director of the KC Zoo, said.

The animals from warmer climates will stay indoors until the arctic air passes through Kansas City.

Zoo staff will be at work every day, even when it’s closed, to care for all of the animals there.

