KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Janelle Monáe is returning to her hometown this fall.

The singer and actress is bringing her “Age of Pleasure” tour to Kansas City’s Midland Theatre on Sept. 9.

Monáe will kick off her 26-city tour in August in Seattle and wrap it up in October in the Los Angeles area.

Just a few months before the tour, the Kansas City, Kansas, native will releases her first album in five years, “The Age of Pleasure,” on June 9. She’s already dropped her first single from the album, “Lipstick Lover.”

Monáe is known for hits like “Cold War,” “Make Me Feel” and “Tightrope,” plus featured vocals on Fun’s “We Are Young.” Her last album “Dirty Computer” was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

She’s also had standout roles in multiple films, including “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight” and “Glass Onion.”

There are multiple ticket presales — including for Verizon, Live Nation, Spotify and the venue — starting as early as this week.

Then tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 7. Ticket prices start at $41.

Here’s the full lineup for Monáe’s “Age of Pleasure” tour:

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater