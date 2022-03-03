KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, native is FOX’s first “Next Level Chef.”

Pyet DeSpain took home the grand prize in Wednesday night’s episode of the new FOX show starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey. She’ll receive $250,000, a one-year mentorship from all three judges, and of course, the coveted title.

DeSpain, who grew up in KCK but currently lives in Los Angeles, beat out 15 other chefs, including finalists Mariah Scott and Reuel Vincent.

The chefs worked in a “three-level cooking arena — a grubby, ill-equipped kitchen at the bottom, a nicer one in the middle and a gleaming, high-end one at the top,” the Hollywood Reporter says. At each level they had to turn out worthy dishes.

In the season finale, DeSpain impressed with her menu of pork and sweet potato empanadas; seared striped bass with spiced sweet potato purée; and a roasted rack of lamb with fingerling potatoes, prosciutto wrapped green beans and a red wine reduction.

According to DeSpain’s website, she goes by Pyet, short for her inherited Native American name Pyetwetmokwe. Before moving to KCK, she spent part of her childhood on the Osage Indian Reservation and is a member of the Prarie Band Potawatomi Nation Tribe.

DeSpain is also of Mexican heritage. She said she found her passion for cooking as a child while helping in the kitchen and in her family’s taquerias and restaurants in the Kansas City area.

After Wednesday night’s finale, DeSpain wrote on Instagram:

“This journey hasn’t always been easy, but it was worth it. I dedicate this win to indigenous people across the world. I dedicate this win to the people working on themselves for the better of future generations. I dedicate this win to my parents and grandparents that helped raised me, to every friend that helped me when I was down. I dedicate this win to myself. WE did this. I couldn’t do this alone, I was built on community.

“I have fought so hard to be the best version of myself in this lifetime for everyone I love and I’m learning and growing. This is more than a cooking competition, this is representing the voices of all that have been silenced. We conquered the table. Thank you to everyone for your support, it has meant so much! Cheers to the next chapter I am so grateful to be able to bring you all with me.”

FOX has already renewed “Next Level Chef” for a second season.

