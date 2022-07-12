KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The nods continue to pour in for Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis.

His comedy “Ted Lasso” earned 20 Emmy nominations when they were announced Tuesday morning. It includes one for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis is also nominated for outstanding lead actor.

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed are also nominated in the supporting actor and actress categories.

Sudeikis is currently in London shooting the third season of the comedy. Brett Goldstein said last month that the popular show will end with Season 3.

Sudeikis co-created “Ted Lasso,” a series about a U.K. soccer team and its unlikely American coach, which many viewers found a balm for tough pandemic times.

The actor said he based his character on a former Shawnee Mission West coach as well as a character Sudeikis played in TV ads.

Sudeikis and “Ted Lasso” took home Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and best comedy series, among several other wins in 2021. Sudeikis also won a Golden Globe for “Ted Lasso.”

In September, he was also named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2021.

