KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney has announced his 2024 tour, and Kansas City earned a spot on his list.

The “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” heads to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Chesney is bringing a group of musical talents along with him. The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will be on the Arrowhead stage as well.

Chesney is thrilled to go back on tour starting in April.

“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome,” Chesney said.

Tickets for the stadium shows will go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in any of the various types of pre-sale tickets, click here.