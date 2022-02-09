KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The summer fest continues as more concerts and events come to town during the Pandemic.

Country singer and songwriter Kenny Chesney will make a stop in Kansas City during his ‘Here and Now’ tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 2nd. His tour kicks off on April 23rd in Tampa.

Chesney will be joined by Dan and Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.

Per Ticketmaster, tickets range from $42.00-$455.00 including their VIP packages.

