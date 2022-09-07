KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian Kevin Hart announced his “Reality Check” tour stop in Kansas City is changing dates and locations.

Hart was originally scheduled to perform at the Kauffman Center with six shows in mid-November, but those are now canceled. Instead, due to ticket demand, he’s moving to the T-Mobile Center for one night only.

His tour will now come to town at 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Tickets for Kauffman Center shows are no longer valid, and the refund process can take up to 30 days.

T-Mobile Center tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday with the prices ranging from $49.50 to $159.50.

The tour will be a “phone-free experience,” meaning using phones in the audience area will not be allowed.

Guests will secure their phones in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Fans will have possession of their devices but can access them only in designated areas in the venue.

Fans caught using phones during the show will be escorted out.

