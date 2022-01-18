Knotfest Roadshow coming to Azura Amphitheater

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Slipknot is hitting the road for Knotfest Roadshow 2022 with a stop at Azura Amphitheater on June 7.

Knotfest Roadshow will have two legs, with the second landing in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Joining the heavy metal band will be legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill and hip-hop/punk rock/alternative group Ho99o9.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages,” frontman Corey Taylor said. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

The first leg of the roadshow will stop in Wichita, Kansas on March 19 with In This Moment and Jinjer.

Knotfest Roadshow will join the crypto and NFT trend which “reimagines the ticket stub as digital, collectible NFTs.”