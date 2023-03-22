INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — All Elite Wrestling Dynamite/Rampage is making its stop in the Kansas City area Wednesday evening.

The live show will be at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence starting at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. before the first bell.

Arena bowl and tickets for Less Club Level are still available starting at $29, including fees.

Cable Dahmer Arena is a cashless venue and $20 gift cards will be available to purchase with cash to be used within the venue.

Oversized bags and backpacks will not be allowed inside.

The arena is asking fans to arrive early as parking may be crowded. Parking is $20.

View the match lineup on the AEW Twitter account.