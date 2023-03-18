KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Superstar Blake Shelton brings his Honky Tonk Tour to T-Mobile Center Saturday night.

The doors will open around 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Carly Peace and Jackson Dean are opening for Shelton.

Tickets for the concert are still available and start around $35.

The Blake Shelton concert is just one more thing happening downtown this weekend.

Comicon is underway at Bartle Hall, and the Power & Light District is holding March Madness watch parties on the big screen.

Concert goers are warned to allow extra time for parking and the crowds.

Prepaid Parking Options

If you have tickets to the concert, you may want to consider prepaying for parking in one of the garages near T-Mobile Center. Parking passes are still available for fans who don’t want to deal with walking blocks and blocks in the cold weather.

Tickets to park in the Red Lot at 11th and Oak are $20 plus taxes and fees. There is still some parking available in the Yellow Lot, also known as the KC Live Garage, for $20 plus taxes and fees. It’s suggested that fans buy parking in advance and present the mobile parking pass to the parking attendant to gain entry.

The parking garages/lots open two hours before the concert.

Alternative Parking Options

Fans also have the option of parking in the River Market or near Union Station and riding the Streetcar to Union Station.

KC Streetcar runs until 1 a.m. Sunday morning, so you won’t have to cut your post-concert party short.

T-Mobile Info

Don’t forget to grab a debit or credit card. T-Mobile Center is a cashless venue and does not accept cash anywhere.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the arena.

There are two first aid locations located inside T-Mobile Center. Staffed by the University of Kansas Health System, the stations are located on the concourse at Sections 105 and 219.