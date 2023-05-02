KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Superstar Janet Jackson is bringing her ‘Together Again’ Tour to Kansas City Tuesday.

Doors will open around 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:45. Ludacris is the opening act for Jackson.

According to the T-Mobile Center website, tickets are still available starting at $39.95 and going up to $499.95.

Parking options

If you have tickets to the concert, you may want to consider prepaying for parking in one of the garages near T-Mobile Center. Parking passes are still available for fans who don’t want to deal with walking blocks.

The parking garages/lots open two hours before the concert.

Fans also have the option of parking in the River Market or near Union Station and riding the Streetcar to Union Station.

KC Streetcar runs until 12 a.m.

T-Mobile Center

Don’t forget to grab a debit or credit card. T-Mobile Center is a cashless venue and does not accept cash anywhere.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the arena.

There are two first aid locations located inside T-Mobile Center. Staffed by the University of Kansas Health System, the stations are located on the concourse at Sections 105 and 219.