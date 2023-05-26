KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Work is underway to bring a Memorial Day tradition to Kansas City.

Celebration at the Station will take place Sunday evening of Memorial Day weekend. Organizers said it is the biggest Memorial Day tradition in the Midwest.

More than 50,000 people are expected to fill the north lawn of the National WWI Memorial and Museum to listen to the Kansas City Symphony play a free patriotic concert.

It’s a very proud event for us. It’s something we do for the city. On good years we maybe come close to breaking even, but it’s a really great event for us. We love doing it. It’s just a feel-good event. It’s really a uniting event for all of Kansas City,” David Beckley, President & CEO, Kansas City Symphony, said.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with food trucks and other vendors. The symphony starts playing around 8 p.m. A rock band called The Resistance will join the symphony. The band is made up of wounded veterans.

The finale features a fireworks display as the symphony plays.

Organizers ask anyone attending the event to leave pets and glass containers at home.

Parking for the event is available in multiple parking lots and garages near Union Station. That includes Union Station’s West Yards Garage and parking lots near the Hallmark complex which are south of Crown Center.

Most parking in the area costs around $20. Union Station’s West Yards Garage only accepts credit cards while other lots may only accept cash.

Another option is to park downtown and ride the KC Streetcar to Union Station. The streetcar will run later Sunday night to make sure everyone can get back to their vehicles after the concert.