Korn coming to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Korn announced on Tuesday that they will be making a stop at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on March 5. The band will also perform in Wichita, Kansas in April.

The 2022 tour is produced by Live Nation and follows the group’s release of their upcoming studio album called Requiem out Feb. 4. Guests include Chevelle and Code Orange.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Korn 2022 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at noon until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.