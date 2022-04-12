KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, a homegrown artist is giving a unique performance trying to show mental health challenges are more common that most people might realize.

Krizz Kaliko toured for years with Tech N9ne and recorded songs with stars like T-Pain and Eminem. And yet, offstage, it was a different story.

“Yeah, we’re having a good time. Yes, we’re great entertainers. Yeah, we’re climbing the charts, climbing the ladder, but I was suffering at the same time,” Kaliko said.

He said panic attacks, depression and anxiety were always present and still are, making him use coping mechanisms like meditation and mantras to get through it.

“Maybe I can get their attention even more if I sing and then I talk to them, and I keep doing that back and forth through a whole event,” Kaliko said. “That is what helps me with my mental health is to help you with your mental health.”

The larger goal is to turn the one performance scheduled for Saturday into a series, spreading his message of hope and healing around the Kansas City metro.

“I felt like even days that were sunny weren’t sunny, so hopefully when they leave here, sunny days look a little sunnier to them,” he said.

Saturday’s performance will be held at the B&B Theater in Shawnee, located at 16301 Midland Drive. A meet and greet will be at 5:30 p.m. with the concert to follow at 8 p.m. You can get tickets and find more information here.

