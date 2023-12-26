KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world’s smallest chef is cooking up a storm in one Kansas City kitchen.

He’s called Le Petit Chef, and he started his career in Germany nine years ago. Now, the cartoon chef is cooking meals at the Hotel Phillips in downtown Kansas City along with 60 other locations worldwide.

It’s a blend of technology and food that creates a unique dinner and movie experience.

As the small, clumsy chef makes a virtual meal on the table, the real chefs are making that same meal in the kitchen.

Then when the video ends, everyone is served at the same time. The reaction so far has been all positive.

“They have just been tapping into their inner child,” said Hotel Phillips Executive Chef, Dominique Allen. “They bring the kids with them, and they all have fun.”

“Kids are trying to touch the table, trying to touch the cartoon, and all the adults are out with their phones just enjoying the experience. It’s a wonderful memory and they just want to record it.”

They serve a five-course pre-set menu which the website says costs $139 per adult ($99 per children 6 to 12 years old) not including taxes or a tip. They have options for both vegetarians and meat eaters.

To learn more about this fun dining experience, go to lepetitchef.com/kansascity.