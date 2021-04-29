“Lego Masters” returns with all-new contestants for a make or break season two

Bringing imagination, design and creativity to life, Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, hosted and executive produced by Will Arnett, premieres Tuesday, June 1 at 8pm on FOX4. Twelve new pairs of LEGO® enthusiasts will go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO® bricks.

The new duos are set to compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO® fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO® builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO® employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the Brickmasters the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Meet the new teams playing for the cash prize:

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants SYREETA & RANDALL (Age: 33 / 34 Cities: Queens, NY / Chicago, IL Relationship: Friends) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants ZACK & WAYNE (Age: 26 / 28 Cities: Stockton, CA Relationship: Brothers) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants PARAS & MOTO (Age: 48 / 48 Cities: Boston, MA / Denver, CO Relationship: Friends) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants DAVE & RICHARD (Age: 43 / 39 Cities: Chicago, IL / Brooklyn, NY Relationship: Friends)Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants MARIA & PHILIP (Age: 38 / 38 Cities: Grand Rapids, MI Relationship: Married Couple) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants MARK & STEVEN (Age: 27 / 25 Cities: Atlanta, GA Relationship: Brothers) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants CALEB & JACOB (Age: 22 / 22 Cities: La Crosse, WI Relationship: Brothers) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Bryan & Lauren (Age: 25 / 22 Cities: Laguna Beach, CA Relationship: Siblings) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants NATALIE & MICHELLE (Age: 32 / 42 Cities: Tulsa, OK / Mesa, AZ Relationship: Friends) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants JACK & DAWN (Age: 67 / 59 Cities: Milton, OH / Coopersville, MI Relationship: Siblings) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants SUSAN & JEN (Age: 44 / 48 Cities: American Forks, UT Relationship: Friends) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants ZACH & TIM (Age: 18 / 47 Cities: Gaylord, MI Relationship: Father-Son) Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, premiering Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX