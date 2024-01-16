KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legendary singer Lionel Richie is extending his tour, and this time, he’s bringing along a few friends.

Richie announced he’s extending his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire for 13 more shows, including in Kansas City.

They’ll visit the T-Mobile Center on June 6.

Tickets will be available via presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

Richie was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Grammy Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire, known for hits like “September” and “Shining Star,” have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Here’s the full 2024 tour extension:

Thursday, May 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, May 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, May 28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Wednesday, May 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Friday, May 31 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tuesday, June 4 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thursday, June 6 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Friday, June 7 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sunday, June 9 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Wednesday, June 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Thursday, June 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Saturday, June 15 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena