Lollapalooza 2021 official lineup revealed

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official lineup Wednesday for this summer’s music festival.

The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus.

Other performers announced are DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch — among many others. Find the full Lollapalooza lineup here.

Four-day general admission tickets are now on sale. The passes cost $350, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet.

