Lyric Opera of Kansas City announces upcoming performances this spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although the Lyric Opera of Kansas City announced the postponement of its remaining 2020-21 season in October, the group on Monday announced a spring 2021 season.

The performing arts company will open its Soundscapes in the City outdoor concert series with a pair of performances.

The first will take place at Powell Gardens’ Bloom Fest on April 17. Less than a month later, the Lyric Opera plans to make its indoor debut with four performances of “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building in Kansas City.

According to a liability waiver on the Lyric Opera’s website, “the bearer of the ticket, or their parent or guardian, assumes all risks and responsibility for any pandemic injury to the bearer or their party, including illness, damage, loss, claim, disability, death, liability, or expense experienced or incurred by participation in the event.”

