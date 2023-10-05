KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major concerts this summer at Arrowhead Stadium made a big impact on Kansas City’s economy.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said four shows brought in over $80 million in economic impact.

Lucas said the estimates are “great for Kansas City venues, workers, businesses and taxpayers.”

The $80 million is the result of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour,” Ed Sheeran’s “The +–=÷× Tour,” and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks’ “Two Icons, One Night Tour.”

Swift’s two shows in July at Arrowhead Stadium resulted in a whopping $47.8 million in economic impact, according to the mayor.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s Renaissance tour finale — held just last weekend in Kansas City — brought in $16 million.

Back in August, Ed Sheeran’s “The +–=÷× Tour,” better known as “The Mathematics Tour,” drove in $9.6 million for Kansas City.

That same month, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bill Joel and Stevie Nicks came to Arrowhead Stadium, resulting in $7.2 million in economic impact.

Concerts at Arrowhead are over for the year as colder weather moves into Kansas City, but the Chiefs are already planning to host country star Morgan Wallen and more in 2024.