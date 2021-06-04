Mamma Mia! opens 2021 Theatre in the Park season in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Live entertainment is returning to Shawnee Mission Park. Theatre in the Park (TIP) will kick-off the 2021 outdoor season with Mamma Mia! on Friday, June 4.
ABBA fans will be able to catch the show through June 12.
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of shows in 2020, TIP brings back a full season of entertainment.
Here is a list of their shows this season:
- Curtains: June 18-26
- Cinderella: July 2-10
- Half Time-Gotta Dance: July 16-24
- Disney’s Newsies: July 30-August 7
All outdoor performances will begin at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.
You can find more information on how to purchase tickets here.