Mamma Mia! opens 2021 Theatre in the Park season in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Live entertainment is returning to Shawnee Mission Park. Theatre in the Park (TIP) will kick-off the 2021 outdoor season with Mamma Mia! on Friday, June 4.

Photo provided by Theatre in the Park.

ABBA fans will be able to catch the show through June 12.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of shows in 2020, TIP brings back a full season of entertainment.

Here is a list of their shows this season:

All outdoor performances will begin at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on how to purchase tickets here.

