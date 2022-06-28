KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Singer and actress Mandy Moore announced Tuesday that she is cancelling the remainder of her 2022 tour which includes a show scheduled at the Uptown Theater on July 10.

Moore announced earlier this month that she expecting her second child this fall.

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through , the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed,” Moore wrote on social media Tuesday.

Moore said she knows that she has to put her family, health and health of her baby first and the best place for her to be right now is home.

The Uptown Theater said anyone who purchased a ticket for the July 10 show directly through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded within 30 days.

Anyone who purchased a ticket in person at the box office will need to bring their ticket in for a refund.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.