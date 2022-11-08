KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Penguins from the Kansas City Zoo are about to march into your lives, and possibly, your hearts.

Starting on Black Friday penguins at the zoo will be allowed out of their enclosure and close to visitors during the March of the Penguins.

Sean Putney, the executive director of the zoo, says the birds seem to like it as much as the visitors.

“When it gets cooler outside they’ll actually do a couple loops around the building. It’s pretty neat and honestly the birds seem to really enjoy their time outside, especially if there’s snow on the ground,” Putney said.

The number of penguins involved will vary because it’s up to each bird to decide whether to leave the enclosure.

“It’s pretty neat, they’ll line up. We allow the birds to go out, depending on their choice. We only allow so many going out because it’s like herding cats. We only have so many keepers, staff and volunteers who can help keep them in line. Sometime there are a few that will go astray,” Putney said.

While visitors can penguins can get close to each other, the zoo said visitors will not be allowed to touch the birds, for safety reasons.

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to see what you can expect during the event.

The March of the Penguins takes place from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Black Friday and then every Saturday and Sunday through Christmas Day.

The event is free with your admission to the zoo.

