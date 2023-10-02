KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You could start the holiday season with the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Mariah Carey announced her 2023 holiday tour, “Merry Christmas One and All,” will stop in Kansas City. Carey will perform at the T-Mobile Center on Friday, Nov. 24.

Tickets for the holiday show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. You can click here to buy tickets when they are available.

Carey’s holiday tour will visit 13 cities in North America. The tour begins in Highland, California, on Nov. 15 and wraps up in New York City on Dec. 17.