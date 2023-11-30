KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Marvel stars are coming to Kansas City this spring for the 2023 Planet Comicon.

Paul Bettany, known for his role as Vision in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and other Marvel movies, will make his first appearance at Kansas City’s comic and pop culture convention.

The actor, who is married to fellow actor Jennifer Connelly, has also starred in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” The DaVinci Code” and more.

He’ll make his Planet Comicon appearance on March 9.

Additionally, “The Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal will attend this year’s Planet Comicon. He also starred in Marvel’s “The Punisher” series, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Bear” series.

Bernthal will attend all three days of the convention for his first Planet Comicon appearance.

Planet Comicon has also added actors Keith David and Dermot Mulroney to the three-day lineup.

David was a fan favorite in his early roles like “The Thing” and “They Live” and has since found success as a voice actor, including in “Rick & Morty,” “The Princess and the Frog” and “Coraline.”

Fans will likely recognize Mulroney from “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Wedding Date,” “Scream VI,” “New Girl” and “Shameless.”

Planet Comicon has already announced a slew of other celebrity guests, including actors from two cult classic TV shows and an iconic scary movie franchise.

Organizers said this is already their largest lineup ever for their 25th anniversary, but they have more celebrity announcements planned.

Planet Comicon is scheduled for March 8-10 at Bartle Hall.