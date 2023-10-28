Matthew Perry who played the sarcastic and loveable character Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom “Friends” has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 54.

TMZ reports Perry was found Saturday at a Los Angeles home, where he appears to have drowned. No foul play is reported to have been involved.

Perry starred and guest starred in a number of other TV shows over the years as well as some film roles like “Foots Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards” with Bruce Willis.

Perry’s final film role was in the 2009 Disney film “17 Again,” while his final television role was a portrayal of late politician Ted Kennedy in the 2017 Reelz miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

He revealed his immense struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol during his career in a 2022 memoir titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.”

During this turbulent time, Perry detailed his notable weight loss and gain during various “Friends” seasons along with serious health issues that required several hospitalizations.

He was most notably last seen with his “Friends” castmates in an HBO reunion special in 2021.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.