KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world’s largest collector car auction company, Mecum Auctions, will return to the Kansas City Convention Center for its 30th year.

Mecum Auctions will return to Kansas City this week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Mecum estimates about 700 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods and customs will be up for auction.

Mecum Kansas City 2023 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, offering bidders the opportunity to get in on the action in the way that best suits them.

General admission tickets are $20 per person if purchased online before the auction. Children who are 12 or under do not have to pay for admission. Tickets are $30 at the door or online after Nov. 29.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning daily at 10 a.m. and Road Art beginning around 9 a.m.

Here is the schedule for Mecum Kansas City 2023 events:

Nov. 28 to 29: Consignor Vehicle Check-In

Nov. 29: Classic Ride Fundraising Dinner

Nov. 30 to Dec. 2: Mecum Kansas City 2023 officially begins