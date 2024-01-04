MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam planners gave the green light on Cinemark’s plan to remodel its only Kansas City-area theater.

On Wednesday night, the Merriam planning commission unanimously approved a change in use and final development plan for the theater at Johnson Drive and Interstate 35.

Cinemark plans to pivot its business model in Merriam, removing nine theaters on the eastern side of the building. The company will replace them with an amusement center featuring laser tag, an 18-lane bowling alley, an arcade, a ropes course and event space.

The company also plans to restructure the lobby to include a bar and restaurant. The west side of the building would remain a 10-screen multiplex cinema. The remodeled complex would be called Gamescape by Cinemark.

Cinemark’s plan will still have to go before the full Merriam City Council for a final vote.

The Cinemark at the Merriam Town Center shopping district is the company’s last remaining location in the Kansas City metro.

The theater chain said it’s struggled since the pandemic and hopes these new renovations can help bring the Merriam theater back to life.