KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rock band just announced a 2024 tour that will go through downtown Kansas City for one of its 23 shows planned.

According to a Live Nation release, the band “Disturbed” will be at the T-Mobile Center in KC on Feb. 2 of next year.

The multi-platinum group recently completed a 2023 tour that saw record attendance for the Chicago-based band that was formed in 1994.

Tickets for their 2024 tour will be available on their site for presale on Tuesday, with the general sale beginning on Friday. The band will feature songs from their eight full-length album, Divisive.

The tour will begin on Jan. 19 in Peoria, Illinois and end in Las Vegas on March 3.