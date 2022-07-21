LAS VEGAS — Every happily-married couple wants to remember their wedding day.

A Missouri bride and groom will remember the day they tied the knot because of the other couple who said their I dos next to them.

Brittany and Brennon Calvin traveled from St. Joseph to Las Vegas to get married over the weekend, but it’s the chance encounter that they’re still talking about with family and friends.

It all started at the licensing bureau in Las Vegas around 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We pull up and there’s a limo, like a really nice car outside,” Brittany said.

The couple said they noticed immediately that the car was there for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

“They were right to the left of us whenever we were signing our marriage papers. We were signing them at the same time,” Brittany said.

“The far left is where J Lo and Ben were and they were being super discrete,” Brennon said.

Just steps away from one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Brennon said he has no doubt who they saw.

“Ben and I looked at each other,” Brennon said.

They were one of just four other couples in the room at the time.

“She had a really long, white dress on and he had white pants with a blue jacket on,” Brittany said.

But the encounter didn’t stop with the marriage license!

“We made a joke about it,” Brennon said. “Wouldn’t it be funny if they went to our chapel, too?”

Affleck and Lopez got married at a Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, just hours before the Calvins were married at the same location.

“We’re from St. Joseph, Missouri. It’s tiny. The one time we go out of state together that happens?” Brittany said.

