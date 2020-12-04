Missouri electric violinist, model shooting music video at Crown Center with KC dancers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abigail Stahlschmidt is making waves in the world of music, art and entertainment. Now, those waves are coming to Kansas City.

The Missouri native grew up in St. Louis, starting violin at 4 years old. She ultimately went to the University of Missouri – St. Louis, and has since made a career for herself modeling and playing music.

Stahlschmidt has toured in Europe and has performed with groups like ELO cover band Mr. Blue Sky and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Her next stop? Crown Center.

“The music video is going to be featuring an original piece of mine, which is a Christmas piece that features me on electric violin and acoustic violin,” she told FOX4. “So I’m just thrilled to be putting together and also to be featuring in Kansas City. Big shout out to Hallmark for allowing us to use Crown Center for this. I think going to be a gorgeous backdrop.”

The video will also feature about 20 dancers from the metro. Stahlschmidt said they were eager to join the project.

“Ballet Street Project is made up of some wonderful professional dancers based in Kansas City, and this is a group that was started during quarantine time,” she said. “So of course these professional dancer dancers were not able to perform shows like they normally would be.”

Listen to her full interview in the video embedded in this story, and check out her music on the Abigail Stahlschmidt website.