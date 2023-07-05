ORRICK, Mo. — Normally it’s an ordinary field, but now it’s Taylor’s Version.

Precision Mazes spent hours Monday etching Taylor Swift’s likeness into a field in Orrick, Missouri.

FOX4 put up a drone for an overhead view Monday as they worked on the crop art.

Precision Mazes said the project said the project sits on 25 acres of a more than 250-acre field. They cut 6.3 acres of wheat stubble to make the image.

The company said it would take the average person over 15 minutes to walk around the perimeter of the crop art.

Taylor Swift heads to Arrowhead Stadium for “The Eras Tour” on Friday and Saturday.

With just days until the concerts, ticket prices are well over $1,400 for both nights.

But the Chiefs have said ticketless fans hoping to create a memorable moment outside of Arrowhead Stadium are out of luck. Fans who don’t have a ticket won’t be allowed to gather outside the stadium.

Merchandise trucks will arrive at Arrowhead on Thursday morning for fans to purchase concert gear in advance.

Then parking lots for both concerts open at 2:30 p.m. on both concert days, and Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.