Monster Jam coming to Arrowhead Stadium this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dirt will fly once again in Kansas City! Monster Jam is returning for “a weekend of the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.”

The motorsports event will be held Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Presale tickets for Monster Jam’s preferred customers are already on sale on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can still sign up to become a preferred customer and get access to that presale.

Jackson County taxpayers will also have access to an online presale, which starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. A credit card with a Jackson County billing zip code is required. Chiefs season ticket holders also get access to a presale starting at noon Wednesday.

Next week, starting May 25, Monster Jam tickets will go on sale to the general public. Tickets start at $20.

The Monster Jam Pit Party is also set for June 26. Fans will be able to see the show’s massive trucks up close and personal, watch live pre-race interviews, participate in Q-and-As, get pre-signed autographed cards, take pictures and more.

Per the event promotor, most of the health and safety protocols used during last football season at Arrowhead will remain in place for Monster Jam. Among other things, there will be a reduced capacity and all tickets will be delivered via mobile.

