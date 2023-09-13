KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Massive monster trucks will return to downtown Kansas City once again this winter.

Tickets are on sale now for Monster Jam in Kansas City for its Arena Championship series. The motorsports experience will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

Tickets are available on Axs.com for Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting Wednesday, Sept. 13, before general ticket sale begins on Sept. 19.

The Arena Championship Series Central features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining.

The lineup includes Grave Digger, driven by Weston Anderson; El Toro Loco, driven by Elvis Lainez; Scooby-Dooä, driven by Linsey Read; Monster Mutt Dalmatian, driven by Jamie Sullivan; Megalodon, driven by Mikayla Tulachka; and Just Get-Er-Done, driven by Brandan Tulachka.

Monster Jam recently took over Arrowhead Stadium this past May for a weekend of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.

While the tour was here this summer, one truck made a pitstop at a Kansas City elementary school, allowing students at the school to get up close.